'Do you think you're going to heaven?': Trans man shocked by question at pharmacy

Logan Popp, who is transgender, was asked by a Unichem Pharmacy staff member if he thinks he is going to heaven, following questioning about his recent top surgery.

A transgender man was left “upset, angry and scared” after he was asked by a staff member at a Unichem Pharmacy if he thinks he will go to heaven, after the pair spoke about his recent top surgery.

Logan Popp​ was collecting a prescription from Unichem Torbay Pharmacy on Auckland’s North Shore on Friday when a staff member asked if she could ask him a question.

He said yes, assuming it would be a relevant medical question. The woman then asked how he felt about his chest.

Popp, who recently had a mastectomy, replied that he was “very happy”.

READ MORE:

* What's up with the obsession over other people's gender identity?

* 'Nothing made sense': Climate activist Lauren Craig on her transgender journey

* Let's show Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull that discrimination has no place here



The woman then asked something along the lines of: “Where do you think you’re going to go after this, when you die. Do you think you’re going to heaven?”

Popp believed the staff member was implying that he would go to hell for being transgender.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Popp believed the Torbay Unichem staff member used his medical information to discriminate against him based on her religious beliefs.

Not wanting to make a scene, Popp responded that as a Catholic, he believed he would go to heaven, and left the store with his prescription.

Popp said the questioning left him feeling violated, angry and scared.

“I was just shaking, I didn’t understand what just happened.”

Popp said the staff member would not have known he was trans without knowledge of his medical information through her job.

Logan Popp/Supplied Popp, who is proud to be transgender, said the question upset him.

He felt like she had used her medical privilege to discriminate against him based on her religious beliefs.

“She has access to information to know I’m trans. To use it to ask religious questions, that’s where the conflict comes in.”

Torbay Unichem pharmacist Martin Harris said he had spoken to Popp and was investigating his complaint very seriously.

“We treat people with dignity and respect. It’s part of our culture, so obviously letting Logan down that way is disappointing.”

Ryan Anderson Pro-trans supporters drown out Posie Parker at Albert Park.

The incident was a one-off, Harris said. He had spoken with the staff member involved and hoped to find a resolution that Popp was satisfied with.

Harris rejected that the staff member had used Popp’s medical information to discriminate against him.

“The staff member involved is a retail staff member and doesn’t have access to privileged information.”

Popp said he wanted to speak out about his experience to stop others going through the same thing.

“We aren’t disgusting humans. We’re just like everyone else,” he said, adding that he was proud to be transgender.

Popp, who moved to New Zealand from the USA about five years ago, said he was lucky not to have received much abuse for being trans.

He chose New Zealand because he believed it was a safer place for transgender people.

“It’s amazing to be in a country where I feel like I can be me.”