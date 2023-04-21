Armed police swarm Wellington apartments after reports of firearm-carrying man

Armed police are investigating sightings of a man on Nairn St in Wellington.

Armed police have descended on a Wellington apartment block after receiving reports of a man carrying a firearm on Friday evening.

Police were called to the Nairn St, Mt Cook address just after 5pm when they received reports of a man with a firearm in the area, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said there were no reports of injuries, but police were taking the matter “extremely seriously”.

“The protection of community is of the upmost importance,” they said.

Officers were still on the scene as at 10pm, continuing to investigate.