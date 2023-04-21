West Auckland ice skating rink evacuated after major fire nearby

Emergency services are at the scene of a building fire in West Auckland.

An ice skating rink in West Auckland was evacuated on Friday evening after a major fire broke out at a nearby building.

Emergency services were notified about the blaze on Langford Crescent, in Avondale, about 9.20pm.

Witnesses said smoke from the fire was spreading far across the area.

A police spokesperson said it appeared to be in a vacant commercial building, near Paradice​ Ice Skating, that was used for printer recycling.

Police said the ice skating rink had been evacuated. It is normally open until 10.30pm on a Friday.

1News reported five fire appliances and three support vehicles were in attendance at the scene.

A FENZ spokesperson told the outlet crews had come from as far as Auckland City and Parnell.

St John were also at the scene, with Police providing traffic management.

FENZ said no one was reported to be in the building, according to 1News.