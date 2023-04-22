Two people hit by car in Papatoetoe, south Auckland

Two people are in hospital after being hit by a car.

Two people have been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in south Auckland on Saturday evening.

One person was seriously injured when a car hit two pedestrians on Huia Road in Papatoetoe at 6.25pm, according to police.

The other person sustained moderate injuries.

As of 7.30pm, part of Huia Rd was closed as the Serious Crash Unit was on the scene examining the crash scene.

Police have told motorists to avoid the area, and diversions were in place.