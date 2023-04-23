Man arrested after person shot in Auckland's Massey overnight

Police have arrested a person following a firearms incident in Massey: the 26-year-old will appear in court on Monday.

A person has been arrested following a firearms incident that left another person critically injured in the west Auckland suburb of Massey on Saturday night.

About 10.30pm, police received a report that a person had been shot outside a residential address on Triangle Road, Massey.

One person was taken to hospital in a critical condition. On Sunday morning, they were in a stable condition following surgery, police said.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Waitakere District Court on Monday.

Police believe this is an isolated incident between parties known to each other.

“There will be an ongoing police presence in the Triangle Road area while police conduct enquiries, but it is not thought that there is an ongoing risk to the community.”

There are cordons in place in the area on Sunday morning.

Police apologise for any inconvenience experienced by residents while a scene examination is carried out, and police work to establish what has happened in the incident.

Police encouraged anyone with information that could help to contact 105, referencing file number 230423/6232. Reports can also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.