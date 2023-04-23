Yeah Nah: Would you pack up and move to Australia?

The Australian Government has announced easier citizenship for Kiwis, prompting concerns a brain drain could be around the corner.

From July 1, Kiwis living across the Tasman will have access to Australian citizenship and its benefits after four years, in a major change to previously prohibitive immigration rules.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the rule change – which will be retrospective – is the “biggest improvement in the rights of New Zealanders living in Australia in a generation”.

Hipkins said it restores most of the rights Kiwis had in Australia before they were revoked in 2001.

Those living in Australia since 2001 will be able to apply directly for citizenship without gaining permanent residence first, and there will no longer be any minimum income requirement or health requirement.

New Zealand children born in Australia are also to become citizens at birth – rather than waiting until age 10.

So what say you? Could you be tempted to jump across the ditch? Vote in the Yeah, Nah poll above.