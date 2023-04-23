Snow, wind and cooler nights picked ahead of generally fine Anzac Day

A cold front moving up the country could bring snow to some alpine passes as it ushers in cooler weather for most, while Anzac Day should start out fine in many parts of Aotearoa.

MetService has issued road snowfall warnings and strong wind watches across the lower parts of the South Island on Sunday, as the front brings a “strong” southwesterly with it.

Meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said the front would clear about noon on Monday, but many parts of the country will be in for a chilly night.

Road snowfall warnings have been issued for the Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd overnight on Sunday.

For the Milford Road (State Highway 94), the warning is in place from 10pm Sunday to 6am Monday, as forecasters expect 1-2cm of snow to settle above about 800 metres.

A few snow showers may affect the road near the tunnel, MetService say.

The Crown Range Rd could see 1-3cm of snow settle above about 800m, and a warning was in place from 10pm Sunday to 9am Monday.

There were also strong wind watches in place for coastal Southland, Stewart Island and Clutha on Sunday, from 2pm to 11pm.

Dunedin was forecast to have southwest winds, that may approach severe gales in exposed places, between 5pm on Sunday and 6am on Monday.

Cooler temperatures would be more pronounced in the South Island than in the North, as the front will weaken as it moves up the country, Bakker said.

That said, inland places like Taupō and Taumarunui would be close to seeing a frost overnight on Monday, Bakker said.

In the South Island, Timaru was the “standout” with the low expected to plummet to just 1C.

Following the cold front, a ridge is expected to bring better conditions for much of Aotearoa.

By Tuesday – Anzac Day - Nelson was expected to see 13C overnight, which is “quite warm for this time of the year”.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images MetService is forecasting partly cloudy weather and isolated showers scattered across parts of the country for Anzac Day, but others will see a generally fine day.

Things are set to be generally fine in many parts of the country for the day.

Bakker said it’s expected there will be some showers for southern parts of the South Island, spreading up the West Coast during the day, but would be “generally fine” in the East of the South Island.

These showers were not approaching watch or warning criteria, Bakker said.

They were also forecasting some isolated showers in the west of the North Island, north of about Kāpiti, on Tuesday, and “generally fine” weather on the East coast.

If you’re not getting a shower or two, there would be a “few clouds about” on Anzac Day, but otherwise it should be a nice day, Bakker said.