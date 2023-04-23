Hundreds of cars block Tauranga roads in late-night 'reckless driving' session

Police say a pedestrian was struck by one of the drivers and received minor injuries. (Supplied: Cameron Childerhouse)

Around 300 cars blocked State Highway 36 in Tauranga on Saturday night in what police are calling an example of “reckless driving behaviour”.

One person was taken into custody after the gathering, and another was taken to hospital with moderate injuries, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson said they received a report of the cars driving dangerously and taking part in “anti-social road user behaviour”.

The group was broken up, but gathered again at the intersection of Welcome Bay Rd and Western Bay Link Rd.

Police spiked one of the vehicles and took the driver into custody.

Another vehicle struck a pedestrian, who was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

By 2.30am police had managed to clear the cars.

Supplied Hundreds of cars gathered in Tauranga for spell of "reckless driving" on Saturday night.

“Police are following lines of enquiry, including reviewing CCTV and have not ruled out further arrests or action,” the spokesperson said.

“The reckless driving behaviour of a small group of individuals presents a danger to themselves and to other road users, and we continue to monitor, investigate, and hold offenders to account.”

Tauranga local Cameron Childerhouse, who supplied video of the gathering to 1News, said he saw a vehicle driving at least 150kph up and down the road and other vehicles doing skids.

In the video, a car can be seen doing a series of burnouts and donuts as hundreds of people cheer on.