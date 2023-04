Police have stood down after an earlier report of gunshots in Christchurch.

Police have confirmed “nothing of concern has been located” after receiving a report of gunshots in Christchurch’s Riccarton on Sunday night.

Police received a report of a person hearing what they believed were gunshots being fired on Broadbent St at 7.10pm.

Police made initial inquiries, however by 8pm officers had been stood down, a police spokesperson said.