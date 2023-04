Motorists have been asked to avoid an intersection near Havelock North. (File photo)

One person has died as a result of a serious crash in Havelock North involving a car and a truck.

The crash at Waimarama Rd and Te Mata Mangateretere Rd happened just before midday on Monday.

A police spokesperson said one person died at the scene and a second person received serious injuries.

A diversion was put in place for traffic. Police said just before 6pm that the road had reopened.