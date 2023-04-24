No tsunami threat to NZ after Kermadec Islands earthquake

The quake occurred at sea off New Zealand, 1025 km north-east of Whangārei. (File photo)

There is no threat of a tsunami for New Zealand after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of the North Island on Monday.

The quake occurred at sea near the Kermadec Islands, 1025km northeast of Whangārei, GeoNet reported.

The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) said it was assessing whether the quake would create a tsunami that could affect New Zealand.

Just before 1pm Nema said there was no threat of a tsunami for mainland New Zealand.

It struck at 12.41pm, at a depth of 33km.

GeoNet described the quake as M6.8 and “unnoticeable". However, five people in Aotearoa have reported feeling it so far.

Nema said: "Anyone near the coast who felt a long or string quake should move immediately to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can."

GeoNet has only five “felt it” reports.

Nema was reporting the quake as magnitude 7.3, and 10km deep.

“We will provide an update as soon as the initial assessment has been completed.”

The New Zealand Government had operated a staffed station on Raoul Island, in the Kermadec Islands region since 1937, but a Department of Conservation spokesperson said no DOC staff were currently on the island.

In March, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit near the Kermadec Islands, but there was no threat of a tsunami for mainland New Zealand.