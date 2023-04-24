Person injured in incident at Henderson train station

Western Line trains didn’t stop at the station for just under an hour on Monday.

Emergency services responded to an incident at Henderson Train Station in West Auckland on Monday afternoon.

All Western Line services were forced to bypass the station when an incident occurred just after 1pm, but by 3pm all services had resumed.

A spokesperson for St John Ambulance confirmed one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle were called to the scene at 1.12pm.

The spokesperson said the patient had been treated and taken to Auckland City Hospital.