Young person taken to hospital after incident at Henderson train station

Western Line trains didn’t stop at the station for just under an hour on Monday. (File photo)

A young person is in hospital after an incident at Henderson Train Station in West Auckland.

Emergency services responded to the incident at lunchtime on Monday, which saw one person taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Auckland Council’s general manager of corporate support services, Robert Irvine, confirmed that an investigation will be launched into how the young person was injured.

“An investigation into the incident will take place and WorkSafe has been notified.

“The incident at Henderson station is currently being managed by the emergency services and the council is unable to comment any further.

“Our thoughts are with the young person involved and their whānau,” Irvine said.

All Western Line services were forced to bypass the station after the incident, but by 3pm they had resumed.

A spokesperson for St John Ambulance confirmed one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle were called to the scene at 1.12pm.

The spokesperson said the patient was taken to Auckland City Hospital.