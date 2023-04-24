Cheat Sheet: Anzac Day - who's who, where to go and what's the weather doing?

Aotearoa will mark another year of Anzac Day dawn services, with events across the country commemorating those involved in military efforts from World War I to modern day.

But for those at a service, how can you tell who’s who? Are there any differences between veterans and families? And where can you find a service?

Who’s Who?

Jack Hayes, medals policy advisor for the Defence Force, said while there is no order in which medals are worn, veterans always wear medals on their left breast, close to their heart.

”All medals are taonga in their own right. It doesn’t matter whether they were deployed and they were a cook or on the front lines,” Hayes said.

Hayes said while veterans will wear medals, families may wear their loved one's medals on their right breast.

“Our advice is to think of your loved ones [while wearing the medals],” he said.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Anzac veterans leave the court of honour after they commemorate Anzac Day during the dawn service at Auckland War Memorial Museum on April 25, 2022 in Auckland.

Hayes said his advice was if you see someone wearing medals on the left breast, to go up and talk to them, whether they were in uniform or not.

“If you see someone standing in uniform, go and talk to them. If someone isn't in uniform, still chat, ask about their medals and if they served. I am 99.9% sure they will have stories to tell,” he said.

Where to go

Anzac Day dawn services will take place throughout the country following years of Covid restrictions, with big events in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch starting from 6am.

Auckland’s will be hosted from the War Memorial Museum, Wellington from Pukeahu National War Memorial Park and Christchurch from Cathedral Square – for the first time since 2011.

For those watching from home, Stuff will livestream from 6am.

A special Anzac Day commemoration at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds will honour the fallen soldiers of the 28th Māori Battalion on Tuesday evening.

Waitangi National Trust/Supplied A special Anzac Day commemoration at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds will honour the fallen soldiers of the 28th Māori Battalion on Tuesday evening.

The Waitangi National Trust will partner with the 28 Māori Battalion (A Company) Taitokerau Association to host the service at the Upper Treaty Grounds in Northland.

The 28th Battalion, commonly known as the Māori Battalion, attended the centennial of the Treaty signing in 1940 before going to war in Africa and Europe.

The gates at Hobson Memorial at the Upper Treaty Grounds will open at 4pm for poppy making for tamariki. The event is free. Kai will be available for purchase before and after the service.

A parade up the Nias Track by the Leadership Academy of A Company will start at 5pm, followed by the He Tikanga Karakia He Tohu Whakamaharatanga Anzac Day Commemorative Service in front of Te Whare Rūnanga.

Weather

Those planning on attending Anzac Day dawn services are being warned to bundle up, with temperatures set to plummet in many places.

A cold southwesterly change is moving up the country, bringing with it a much colder Anzac Day than what we’ve had in recent years, MetService is warning.

A front is expected to move northwards across southern and central New Zealand on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, preceded by westerly gales in some places.