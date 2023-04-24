'Solar tsunami': Where can you see the Aurora Australis this evening?

Humphrey Snorden, based in the Otago Peninsula, spent much of Sunday night dodging rain showers to capture the beginnings of the Aurora Australis in New Zealand.

Excitement is mounting for avid astronomers as the Aurora Australis is set to provide a light display of the kind Kiwis haven’t seen since 2017.

The “solar tsunami” is expected to be seen more widely than normal on Monday night, with many speculating it will be possible to see as far north as Auckland.

Although star gazers across the country have already captured incredible images of the Southern Lights over the past few days, the solar storm is due to reach its head after sunset on Monday.

The Southern Lights-Aurora Australis seen over Lyttelton Harbour on Monday night.

Professor of Physics at the University of Otago, Craig Rodger, predicted a “stonking geomagnetic storm”.

“A good way of thinking about what we’re experiencing is a solar tsunami – we’ve got a wave of material coming from the sun and crashing into the earth’s magnetic field,” Rodger said.

Rodger said that since the natural phenomenon had started about 6am on Monday, it would have had all day to build into what he predicted would be a “really big event with awe-inspiring skies”.

Project manager of the ‘Solar Tsunami Group’, Devlin Lynden, echoed Rodger’s excitement.

Humphrey Snorden/Supplied Snorden caught a break between Sunday’s thunder and lightning.

“The way we judge whether we can expect to see the Aurora Australis is by measuring the change in the magnetic field.

“What we’re seeing here is the highest rate of change since the incredible sights we saw in September 2017,” Lynden said.

So where’s the best spot to see the Aurora Australia? According to Lyden, the further south you are the more likely you are to be able to catch a glimpse of the light display.

Based in Dunedin, Lyden is hopeful that after years of studying the Southern Lights he will see his first glimpse of the light dance on Monday.

Although the chances of seeing the solar storm in Tāmaki Makaurau are low, Auckland Stardome Observatory astronomer Rob Davison advice is to get out of the city, look south and wait for the right space weather.

“Get away from the city as much as possible and get yourself a view of the southern horizon,” Davison said.