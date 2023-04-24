Have you seen Daniel Kelly? Man reported missing from Auckland’s Karioitahi Beach

Police are urgently appealing for information after an 18-year-old man, Daniel Kelly, went missing at Aucklandâs Karioitahi Beach on Sunday night.

Police are urgently appealing for information to locate 18-year-old man, Daniel Kelly, who went missing from Auckland’s Karioitahi Beach on Sunday night.

His vehicle was located near the beach on Monday, police said.

The vehicle is a silver Honda Accord, registration LFU536, with silver rims.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen him in the area or has information on his whereabouts to get in contact with them immediately.

READ MORE:

* Have you seen Daniel Kelly? Man reported missing near Auckland’s Karioitahi Beach

* Teen seriously assaulted in West Auckland park, police hunting attacker

* Two teenagers arrested after bus station aggravated robbery



“We would also like to hear from anyone with information about his vehicle's movements,” they said.

“Police and Daniel's family have concerns for his welfare.”

NZ Police The vehicle is a silver Honda Accord, registration LFU536, with silver rims.

Kelly’s friends and family have also taken to social media to plead for information about his whereabouts.

They said that he had gone down to the beach to walk his dog.

Police found Kelly’s car along the beach with the windows wound down and the dog in the car, they said.

Anyone with information can call 111 and quote file number 230424/1494.