In pictures: Stunning photos of the Aurora Australis captured across New Zealand

Admirers across the country have shared amazing photos of the Aurora Australis they captured on Monday night.

Star gazers got the chance to witness “the highest rate of change since the incredible sights we saw in September 2017,” project manager of the ‘Solar Tsunami Group’, Devlin Lynden told Stuff.

READ MORE:

* 'Solar tsunami': Where can you see the Aurora Australis this evening?

* How New Zealand photographers captured the Aurora

* Natural light show as Aurora Australis sets Wellington's south coast aglow



Here are some of the incredible images that were snapped Monday night.

Chris Rudge/Supplied One of Aviation Adventuresâ Grumman Ag-Cats enjoying the Aurora Australis from Pukaki Airport, in Mackenzie District of Canterbury.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff A photo from Wellington's south coast tonight of the aurora from Stuff photographer Bruce Mackay.

Michael Smart/Supplied Michael Smart captured the Aurora Australis at Pony Point overlooking Lyttelton, in Christchurch.

Natalie Crowther/Supplied Natalie Crowther captured the Aurora Australis just after sunset on Canterbury's Lake Ellesmere with an old burnt-out Ute.

Allan Scadden/supplied "This was taken in Houghton Bay, Wellington. It's super rare to see the Aurora in such great detail in a suburb that has light pollution - so I'm absolutely thrilled to have captured this," says Allan Scadden.

Jonathan Usher/Supplied Jonathan Usher took from above Breaker Bay in Wellington. "Battling the wind was interesting but worthwhile," he says.

Lizzie Snow/Supplied Lizzie Snow snapped Aurora Australis reflecting off Lake Middleton in Canterbury.

Humphrey Snorden/Supplied Humphrey Snorden, based in the Otago Peninsula, spent much of Sunday night dodging rain showers to capture the beginnings of the Aurora Australis in New Zealand.

Humphrey Snorden/Supplied Humphrey Snorden caught a break between Sunday’s thunder and lightning.

Ange Edhouse/Supplied Aurora was seen in Bannockburn, Central Otago.

xxx