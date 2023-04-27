Stuff launches new digital sites as start of a new era

The new mastheads for Stuff publications The Post, The Press and Waikato Times, launched to coincide with the introduction of new, subscriber-only websites for the titles.

Stuff is launching digital sites for The Post, The Press and the Waikato Times, marking a significant new era and investment into its key heritage mastheads.

The new sites will provide a distinctive digital offering, and a new way for subscribers to access award-winning journalism.

The launch of the digital sites also marks the transition of the Dominion Post masthead in Wellington to The Post, in line with the publication’s commitment to reflecting a modern, progressive Aotearoa and serving the country with must-read news from the capital.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff At Thursday’s launch party for The Post at Parliament were Stuff CEO Sinead Boucher (left) and The Post editor Caitlin Cherry.

These publications have been at the heart of New Zealand journalism for more than 160 years. Thanks to our subscribers and advertisers, we have been there through every milestone in the development and growth of our country,” Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher said.

“We are really proud to be entering a new era in our history with them, and continuing to offer them great journalism and connection to their communities and the issues that matter,” she said.

Along with the sites, Stuff is launching digital subscriptions for the first time in its history, a huge step forward as the company continues to invest in a sustainable future for its journalism.

Stuff has also revealed fresh brand identities for each publication which will feature in print and digital channels from Saturday.

David White/Stuff Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher says her company is proud to be entering a new era in its history.

The journalism produced for the three publications would largely only be accessible to subscribers, while Stuff.co.nz remained the live, lively, vibrant and addictive news site it is today, free to all users, Boucher said.

Stuff chief content officer Joanna Norris said Stuff and the masthead sites would complement each other, rather than one being a substitute for the other.

“We know and will encourage our audience to avidly consume Stuff, and to subscribe to one or all of our mastheads. Each masthead will feature sharp journalism reflecting the unique nature of the regions they operate in.

“The Press and the Waikato Times are fierce champions for their local communities, whether they’re holding local authorities accountable, or celebrating the richness and diversity of local people, places, culture and environment,” Norris said.

David White/Stuff Stuff chief content officer Joanna Norris said the existing Stuff website and the masthead sites would complement each other, rather than one being a substitute for the other.

“The Post is the capital’s newspaper, aimed not just at Wellingtonians but people throughout the country who want to know what’s going on behind closed doors in the halls of power, in Parliament and the public sector.”

Norris said the Wellington-based newsroom would set the daily agenda, uncovering how decisions made in the capital affected business, individuals and communities across Aotearoa.

It would also dig into the distinctive nature of Wellington, the arts, technology and screen sectors, “and all that brings the capital to life each day”.

The Parliament-based press gallery team would continue to lead the charge on important political news, and the stories behind the policies.

“Our editors love bringing our subscribers essential, exclusive news every day and appreciate the support for our journalism which plays an important role in a strong society.”

Stuff executive commercial director Matt Headland said the evolution of the Stuff Group created a leading, data-rich audience network, providing a depth of connection points and advertising opportunities across a full multimedia suite of products.

“Advertisers told us they want more relevant local alignment across multimedia channels, and we’ve seen strong demand from the advertisers we’ve engaged so far on this new opportunity.

“Whether it’s reaching audiences at scale in print, digital and audio channels, or capturing attention in a one-to-one interaction via our portfolio of newsletters, advertisers who want to find their next customer will find them in the Stuff network.”

Norris said that Stuff.co.nz would continue to be an essential part of Kiwis’ daily routines, providing “bold and spirited” news and views across business, life, travel, entertainment and sport, and established favourites like the daily quiz. It remains free and accessible to all.