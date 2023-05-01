'It's like a vendetta': Neighbours at war over troublesome trees

A years-long dispute over trees nearly went to court amid acusations of poisoning, verbal abuse and property damage in Mangawhai.

Neighbours involved in a bitter, years-long dispute over trees on their boundary say they’re tired of feuding, amid accusations of verbal abuse, poisoning and property damage.

Isabel Hollis described the part of her shared driveway where there were tōtara and macrocarpa trees as a “spiritual” haven that helped her heal after recovering from a serious illness.

But to her neighbours, the trees were a nuisance.

“The neighbours tried to sue me for $10,000 for emotional distress over the trees,” Hollis said.

“OK, I have been a bit rude to them on occasion, like when they came up here and demanded we cut them down.”

The neighbour she’s referring to disputed that they were suing, characterising it as a throwaway threat. However, a group of them did file an application to the Disputes Tribunal to have the trees chopped.

They told a reporter the trees had blocked so much of their sun that they had to have their lights on inside all the time.

“We were wearing jumpers inside during summer, it was so cold,” the neighbour said.

The neighbours live next door to Hollis’ lifestyle property, in a holiday park populated by freehold cabins. Hollis shares her driveway with two other houses.

Stuff Isabel Hollis wanted to protect the large natives which she says beautified the property. But, a neighbour said it was dropping leaf litter and blocking light – and needed to go.

Leading up to the lawsuit, the neighbours tried to arrange with another landowner on the shared driveway for permission to cut the trees down, and share the cost between them. Then, Hollis found out.

“I went down there and asked ‘what the hell are you doing’. They threatened me, when I said I would put it on social media.”

The subsequent back and forth between the Hollis’ and a neighbour on a community page divided the town of Mangawhai, prompting hundreds of comments. Some called both parties “mangawhiners”.

However, before the case could appear before a judge, Cyclone Gabrielle tore through, knocking down several of the trees and damaging others.

“When I came home and saw the trees, I cried. The arborist told me they had been poisoned, and they had been slowly dying,” Hollis said.

She can’t prove who or why someone poisoned the trees, but she believes someone’s guilty of herbicide.

Stuff All that remains of Hollis’ 54 cherished trees are stumps.

However, a neighbour called it “karma”.

“The Hollis’ came and asked us to help pay to remove the fallen trees. I said ‘you had your chance, and you blew it’,” a neighbour said.

Isabel Hollis is determined to restore the garden where she had hosted various charity fundraisers over the years.

She said the trees were also a nesting spot for native birds including kaka and heron and even “an albatross visited once”.

Now the fallen trees have been turned to mulch to nurture a new Eden, yet all is still not well in paradise.

“Someone has come through and chopped the tops off the saplings to stop them from growing higher. It’s like a vendetta. It’s driving us nuts,” Hollis said.

Stuff The trees that were felled have now been turned into mulch to support a new generation of native plantings.

Lawyer Michael Hemphill said tree disputes between neighbours were becoming common and had the potential to get “ugly”.

“A tree can be a beauty to one person and a burden to another.”

Hemphill explained the law didn’t protect a homeowner’s right to light or a view, however a neighbour was entitled to cut a tree back to the boundary.

“There is a ‘law of nuisance’ - if branches are causing damage to gutters or roots are affecting foundations, you can apply to the district court for removal.”

Hemphill said going to the court usually didn’t achieve much, and odds are that any victory would be “pyrrhic” – too great a cost to be worthwhile. A case could cost $30,000, he said.

“Ultimately you are better off working things out with your neighbour rather than talking to a lawyer. It’s an opportunity to be reasonable and come to a solution.”