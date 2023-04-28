Death at infamous state house referred to coroner after 5-month police investigation

The house on East Tamaki Road in Ōtara was once the home of Bailey Kurariki.

The death of a woman at an infamous state house has been referred to the coroner five months later.

The house on East Tamaki Road was once lived in by Bailey Junior Kurariki and his mother Lorraine West, including when Kurariki, was charged with manslaughter in 2001 at the age of 12.

Ida Mahia died at the house on December 19 and police were treating the death as unexplained.

Mahia’s death has now been referred to the coroner by police, after a five-month investigation which included analysing CCTV.

Mahia had lived in the house for about five years, neighbours said, and was thought to be unrelated to Kurariki.

Caroline Slade, a friend and former neighbour of Mahia’s, said the woman was a good neighbour and a creative person.

“She was a nice kind person, always helped you no matter what, was always truthful," Slade said.

Police remained at the property for 3 days after the woman's body was discovered.

In January police said a “CCTV phase” remained under way to establish Mahia’s final movements.

Kurariki’s 14-year-old cousin Dontay also killed himself in the Ōtara house in December 2017 after being under Oranga Tamariki’s watch since birth.