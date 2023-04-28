National Erebus Memorial plans scrapped after concerns over cliff site safety

Watch a video of the Te Paerangi Ataata – Sky Song design, which shows how the memorial design will appear in the natural landscape of Dove-Myer Robinson Park.

Plans for a national Erebus memorial in Auckland’s Parnell have been scrapped due to safety concerns following extreme weather events.

The fatal Auckland Anniversary floods, followed by Cyclone Gabrielle, caused landslides on the cliff edge of Dove-Myer Robinson Park where the memorial Te Paerangi Ataata – Sky Song was to be built.

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage announced on Friday that damage to the memorial site meant a “new enduring home” needed to be found for the memorial, which will commemorate the 257 people who died in the 1979 Antarctica plane crash.

Secretary and chief executive for Culture and Heritage, Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, has met with families of the victims to inform them of the decision.

He had also met with police and mountaineers involved in Operation Overdue – the mission to recover the victims’ bodies and investigate the cause of the crash.

“This has been a difficult decision to make because I know how upsetting it is for families. They remain at the absolute heart of this kaupapa,” Leauanae said.

When the site was selected in 2018, it was a “safe and fitting site” for the memorial, he said.

However, updated geotechnical engineering advice on the site was commissioned by the ministry following the weather events and “shows that building the memorial at the park is “no longer suitable or safe for the long term”, Leauanae said.

“Based on careful consideration of the advice, and after discussions with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust, Auckland Council and our other project partners, I have decided a new, enduring site for the memorial needs to be found.”

Supplied An artis’ts impression of Erebus National Memorial in Dove-Myer Robinson Park.

Leauanae said Erebus families had waited for years to see a national memorial built.

It had also faced stiff opposition from Parnell residents, who believed the memorial was not suited for the park.

“While this setback is undoubtably difficult to hear, we remain committed to realising the memorial and will be taking time to carefully consider what the next steps will be,” Leauanae said.

“Manatū Taonga will continue to work closely with Erebus families, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust, Auckland Council and our other partners to secure a new, permanent home for the National Erebus Memorial.”

A March Auckland Council geotechnical assessment of the 17-metre-high cliff at the park said there had previously been land instability along the entire cliff face.

It found there was potential for further instability from future storm or earthquake events.

There was a “very high risk of further regression in a park highly valued by residents”, the report said.

Supplied The locations of the landslide and the National Erebus Memorial have been added to an image of Dove -Myer Robinson Park from an Auckland Council geotechnical report following the slips.

Kathryn Carter, daughter of Erebus pilot Jim Collin, said Erebus families and the government were still committed, with the support of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, to the construction of a National Erebus Memorial for all New Zealanders.

“The international families of victims of Erebus and those NZ Police and mountaineers involved in Operation Overdue also look forward to this eventuality,” Carter said.

“I’m personally looking forward to the inauguration of the memorial to the dead of Erebus from whom a great deal has been learnt by our society and culture since their departure on 28 November 1979.”