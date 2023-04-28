Explosion shut down air traffic monitoring for almost an hour, report shows

Explosion shut down air traffic monitoring for almost an hour, new report shows.

Christchurch air traffic control lost radar surveillance for almost an hour after a capacitor explosion, a new report has revealed.

According to a recent Transport Accident Investigation Commission (Taic) report, for 47 minutes on September 30, 2019, controllers couldn’t see information on their screens and couldn’t use their main communication method – with 41 airborne flights.

All aircraft landed safely.

The commission found Airways, New Zealand's air navigation service provider, had not done maintenance checks on essential equipment.

This outage would “very likely” have been prevented if Airways had followed procedures and kept up to date with the checks, the report said.

“But Airways' management deferred power outage checks in 2018 and 2019, believing there was a greater risk of an outage from conducting the checks than not.”

Auckland controllers also lost use of their surveillance control screens for a shorter period, but were able to switch to local systems.

The report saw “no need” to give safety recommendations as Airways had already updated its preventative maintenance procedures to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

Checks will now be done every six months.

The Christchurch aeronautical telecommunications network equipment has also been moved to a new building specifically designed for it.

N/A/Stuff The outage was initiated by a capacitor failure in an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) unit in the Christchurch air traffic management centre.

A capacitor is a device that stores electrical energy. When it exploded, debris scattered on surrounding circuit boards and created a short circuit.

This shouldn’t have cut power to air traffic control monitors, but incorrect connections which “likely excited since installation” caused the system to go dark.

“Safety-critical equipment should be stress tested to ensure that it is resilient to power supply interruption,” the report said.

An Airways spokesperson said it welcomed the release of the report.

“We accept all of the findings of the report and will work through this in detail to identify any further opportunities to improve our prevention of and response to service interruptions,” the spokesperson said.

Airways also launched an internal investigation into the outage which was completed in April 2020.