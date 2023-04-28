Two port companies charged after workers hit by coal, crushed to death

One man died at the Ports of Auckland, pictured, while the other died at the Lyttelton Port, in Christchurch.

Two port companies across the country have been charged following investigations into workplace deaths, where one was hit by falling coal and the other was crushed under a container.

Maritime New Zealand has laid one charge against Wallace Investments, in Auckland, and two charges against Lyttelton Port Company, Christchurch, following two separate incidents in 2022.

The companies are being charged under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

In Auckland, Atiroa Tuaiti was working on a docked container ship on April 19, when he was crushed under a container and died.

READ MORE:

* Lyttelton Port Company chairperson and director quit after critical report

* Lyttelton Port company's four chief executives in four years raises eyebrows

* Mussel barge crew member seriously injured at Lyttelton Port



While in Christchurch, Donald Grant was struck by coal that was being loaded into a hatch of a vessel on April 25.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of a $1.5 million fine.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Lyttelton Port Company workers strike over pay parity and safety concerns. (Published March 13, 2018)

Maritime NZ Director Kirstie Hewlett said everyone deserves to go home safely from work each day.

“In addition to our prosecutions, as a response to these tragic deaths, the Minister of Transport, Hon Michael Wood, requested that the Port Health and Safety Leadership Group provide him with advice on a collective set of actions, including regulatory standards, to address harm on New Zealand ports.”

The results of this are the development of the Ports Sector Insights Picture and Action Plan, she said.

At the time of the incident, Wallace Investments general manager Felix van Aalst told Stuff the worker fell from height, but it was still too early to determine what happened.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you today of the death of one of our staff members.

“The company and staff are devastated by today’s incident and our immediate thoughts are with family and friends of the deceased,” van Aalst said.