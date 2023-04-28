Dirt bikes seized, three young people arrested for failing to stop a moped

Police have arrested a number of people and seized three dirt bikes following several incidents across Counties Manukau South in the past week.

Three young people, all squashed onto a single moped, failed to stop for police while driving on Great South Rd last Thursday.

A police spokesperson said they were taken into custody without incident.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander Joe Hunter said incidents like these contain “unnecessary risk” risks for the drivers and their communities.

“We will continue to actively target those involved in antisocial and criminal activity,” he said.

A motorcyclist fled police when cops noticed it missing registration plates while driving along Dominion Rd, Papakura, on Wednesday.

The driver was arrested for failing to spot and receiving stolen property and appeared in Papakura District Court.

On April 21, another two young people were arrested when failing to stop for police on Birdwood Ave in Pukekohe.

Police have also sized three dirt bikes and arrested a referred a further five young people, aged between 12 and 14, to Youth Aid Services.

Inspector Hunter says local communities are needed to help police address unlawful dirt bike riding in our region.

Hunter asked anyone with information relating to dirt bike riders illegally on our roads to help police by phoning 111 or 105.