Stuff launches The Post, The Press and Waikato Times digital sites

The new mastheads for Stuff's key publications, The Post, The Press and Waikato Times, launched to coincide with the introduction of new, subscriber-only websites for the titles.

Stuff launched new digital sites for The Post, The Press and the Waikato Times on Saturday, marking a bold new era and investment into its key heritage mastheads.

The new sites provide a distinctive digital offering, and a new way for subscribers to access award-winning journalism.

The launch of the digital sites also marked the transition of the Dominion Post masthead in Wellington to The Post, in line with the publication’s commitment to reflecting a modern, progressive Aotearoa and serving the country with must-read news from the capital.

“These publications have been at the heart of New Zealand journalism for more than 160 years. Thanks to our subscribers and advertisers, we have been there through every milestone in the development and growth of our country,” Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher said.

Along with the sites, Stuff on Saturday launched digital subscriptions for the first time in its history, a huge step forward as the company continues to invest in a sustainable future for its journalism.

The journalism produced for the three publications would largely only be accessible to subscribers, while Stuff.co.nz remained the live, lively, vibrant and addictive news site it is today, free to all users, Boucher said.

Stuff chief content officer Joanna Norris said Stuff and the masthead sites complement each other, rather than one being a substitute for the other.

READ MORE:

* 81 Stuff finalists selected for Voyager Media Awards

* Stuff launches new digital sites as start of a new era

* What's in a name? Why ditch the Dominion masthead?



“We know and will encourage our audience to avidly consume Stuff, and to subscribe to one or all of our mastheads,” Norris said.

“Each masthead will feature sharp journalism reflecting the unique nature of the regions they operate in.”