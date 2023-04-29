Hurt hunter leaves locater beacon with gear - has to wait much longer for rescue

Some key tips and tricks to level you up (video published October 2022).

An injured tramper’s fire gained the attention of rescuers, after he was separated from his personal locator beacon when he lost his bag.

Police say it’s a timely reminder to keep beacons handy when tramping, after they were called to reports of a man being overdue from an afternoon hunt on Thursday, near Otupua Hut, south of Poronui Station, in the Kaimanawa Ranges.

“[We] want to remind people to carry your personal locator beacon on your person rather than in your pack or bag, so you have access to it when you need it,” said Senior Constable Barry Shepherd.

According to Shepherd the hunter hadn’t been able to return to his hut after injuring his knee and losing his bag containing his beacon.

Robyn Edie/Stuff A case in the Kaimanawa Ranges highlights the importance of carrying personal locater beacons in remote area rather than leaving them with kit, say police.

“He was forced to spend a night in the bush before his friend, who was at the hut, was able to signal to a helicopter that happened to be flying overhead.”

Police were notified and, in the meantime, the injured man had set a fire and the visible smoke led the helicopter pilot to his location.

That pilot was then able to take police to the vicinity of the man.

The man, from Whangarei, was winched out by air ambulance and taken to Rotorua Hospital.

Shepherd said beacons are a lifesaving tool which allow rescue teams to respond as soon as possible.

“If you are exploring the outdoors and are unable to make it out for any reason, or if you have concerns for someone else, please do not hesitate to activate your beacon.”