West Auckland man loses fingers in homemade fireworks explosion

The man has now been taken to hospital.

A West Auckland man has lost fingers after a homemade firework he was building exploded.

Fire and Emergency said they were called to the Arde Place, Massey, house at 2.35pm after reports of the explosion.

He was manufacturing homemade fireworks and the explosion caused him to lose part of his hand and likely three fingers.

The man has now been taken to hospital, after receiving care in an ambulance on the street for around 45 minutes.

James Halpin/Stuff A man has lost his fingers after one of the homemade fireworks he was making exploded.

A singed smell still hung in the air at around 3.30pm.

Neighbours described hearing a loud “boom” and then rushing from their house, but not seeing any mushroom cloud or plume of smoke.

Do you know more? Contact the Auckland newsroom on aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

A neighbour said he saw the man shortly after the explosion sitting on the footpath with his hand bandaged.

“All I know is something blew up and he’s missing fingers,” the neighbour said.

The normally long-haired man now was missing his hair, with some of it singed to his head.

“He looked quite dark, you could see he was a bit singed.

“Fireworks are probably not the best thing to be making at home,” the neighbour said.

Fire and Emergency sent two fire trucks.

Police were also at the property, but left shortly after the man did and didn’t appear to be carrying out a large scene examination at the house.