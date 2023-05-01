Community pharmacists call for end to 'devastating' prescription fee

“Devastating” prescription fees in Aotearoa New Zealand could be leading to dangerous outcomes for patients, community pharmacists have said.

In a new report published today, pharmacists claim the fees, which are typically $5 per item, are enough to stop people getting the medication they need, and called for an end to the fee.

Prescription fees are co-payments between the patient and the government. In the immediate aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle in February, the fee was waived.

One Northland pharmacy quoted in the report said during that time: “patients were happier and were more engaging, asking more questions about their conditions and medications, and were eager to get better.”

The report, Prescription Co-Payment Effects on Communities, is based on a March 2023 survey by the Prescription Access Initiative and the Independent Community Pharmacy Group.

The survey included 150 community pharmacists from across New Zealand, and asked them about their experiences with the prescription fees and the post-Cyclone Gabrielle period when the fee was waived.

Pakuranga Pharmacy’s Vicky Chan said instead of discussing health with customers and patients, pharmacists are forced to talk finance.

"The government prescription fee is causing widespread distress in our communities, and it needs to be removed immediately,” Chan said.

Supplied Pakuranga Pharmacy’s Vicky Chan is a member of the Prescription Access Initative.

In New Zealand, all prescriptions from a public hospital, midwife and Family Planning clinics are covered for $5 prescription co-payments. Prescriptions from a private specialist are $15.

Some commercial pharmacies absorb the $5 cost and pay it themselves.

“Pharmacists reported the fee and its complexity led to deterioration of patient healthcare professional relationships, and negative patient experiences of the health system (associated with worse outcomes for patients)”, the report said.

The authors say the prescription fees are blocking access to necessary healthcare, with one pharmacist surveyed going as far as to call it a “national crisis”.

Unsplash A new report says prescriptions are going uncollected thanks to the prescription fee, or co-payment imposed.

Some customers even avoid picking up prescriptions for their children, despite under-14 scripts being free, if they mistakenly think they have to pay or if they have run up a debt at their community pharmacy.

And in many cases, the doctor who prescribed the medication won’t know their patient hasn’t picked up their prescription, or why.

One pharmacist in Taranaki said there are some types of drugs that go routinely uncollected.

“...folic acid/iodine supplement during pregnancy [to prevent] babies born with spina bifida or poor neural development; antibiotics - often patients “wait and see” if their infection gets worse; [… and] nicotine replacement therapy.”

Another in the West Coast listed antibiotics, antidepressants, antipsychotics, heart medications, inhalers, insulins, and diabetic medications.

One pharmacist who wouldn't give their location to the researchers said they “struck off” $15,000 worth of unpaid prescription fees in the last financial year, and expect to do the same again this year.

“Every week we go through the shelf and check for [prescriptions] not [collected],” another said.

“We fill two big baskets with items not collected and when we ring them they all say the same thing (can’t afford it).”

The report follows research from the University of Otago that found the prescription fee was leading to worse health outcomes.

And in March 2023, the Independent Community Pharmacy Group (ICPG) wrote a position paper on the situation.

They said 137,000 adults in New Zealand had at least one unfilled prescription due to cost in 2021/22.

The ICPG said if the $5 fee was removed it could improve prescription uptake by 20 to 25%.