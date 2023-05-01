Yeah, Nah: Should Auckland's new $830m highway be tolled?

A new $830 million highway north of Auckland will be tolled – but residents say it’s unfair they have to pay on top of a regional fuel tax.

O Mahurangi-Penlink is a two-lane connection between the Whangaparāoa Peninsula and State Highway 1. It is projected for completion in late 2026.

Hibiscus Coast commuters will pay $3 per trip during peak traffic, from 6am-9am and 4pm-7pm, and $2 outside rush hour.

That’s a dollar cheaper than Waka Kotahi had consulted the public on.

However, residents of the Whangaparāoa Peninsula have previously said they felt it was unfair they would have to pay a toll on top of a regional fuel tax, when other infrastructure projects around the country weren't tolled.

Public consultation in 2006 by the former Rodney District Council showed 90% of the public supported a tolled Penlink.

However, results from a second consultation last year have not been released on Waka Kotahi's website.

Albany ward councillors John Watson and Wayne Walker said the public mood on tolls had shifted since the regional fuel tax had been brought in and paying for both would be “double charging”.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Penlink commuters will pay $3 per trip in rush hour and $2 outside of rush hour.

