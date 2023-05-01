Boat that issued mayday in Hauraki Gulf storm found, all persons safe

There were no signs of the missing boat during the two-hour air search of the Hauraki Gulf. (File photo)

The search for three missing boaties in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf has been called off, with the crew found safe, after a mayday call went out during the height of a storm.

On Monday night, police said they had been made aware that the boat had returned to shore on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they received the mayday call at 12:58pm on Sunday, via channel 16 Marine VHF radio.

One Westpac helicopter and four Coastguard vessels were led in the search by Maritime Police.

“Investigations revealed the call originated in the Tamaki Strait area near Motuihe Island.”

An extensive area was searched for more than four hours without success, they said.

“No further information was provided and no further contact was made with the boat.”

Police said ground units were asked to check boat ramps and slipways and also speak to fishermen along the coastlines, but no further information was able to shed more light on the initial call.

Boaties should carry lifejackets at all times and have two forms of communication, they said.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to assist emergency services with the search just after 1pm on Sunday, doing a sweep of Rakino Island, Waiheke Island, Maraetai and Beachlands.

There were no sightings of the boat or the occupants during the two-hour search, they said.

“Westpac 1 then went to refuel and were subsequently stood down.”

On Sunday, heavy rain watches were in place for much of the top of the North Island, including Auckland and the Hauraki Gulf.

The bad weather was hitting the Coromandel peninsula and Bay of Plenty on Monday, with the South Island next in the firing line.