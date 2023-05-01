Car park crash kills 'lovely guy' and bakery regular

Police were called to a car park in Hillcrest, Hamilton, shortly before 1pm on Monday.

When Reuben set off for a birthday lunch he didn’t expect to see a man die before his eyes.

“I was going to the bakery to get a feed, and then I just saw this old lady go to her car and then when I hit here [the corner] she was in her car and accelerated forward, hit the barrier, then just f...ing she was in shock or something then just launched at him.”

Police have confirmed that they were alerted to the fatal crash near the Hillcrest Warehouse branch in Hamilton about 12.50pm on Monday.

Reuben, who didn't provide his last name, said the car jumped the barrier and pinned the man to the wall.

The man got up momentarily, then fell, Reuben said.

The man who died was well known at the York St shops, according to Chhay Lim​ the co-owner of the Sai bakery and café.

“I heard a heavy sound. It sounded like somebody crashed into something and I ran out... The lady [the driver] was reversing back out, and then he fell over, got back up, then fell down again.”

A large dent could be seen in the exterior wall of a shopfront.

Lim, who estimates that the dead man was “about 38 years old” says: “He was here all the time, he was just such a lovely guy.”

He wanted to stress that the man was never one to beg and simply enjoyed watching the world go by.

“He doesn’t ask people for money. If you offer him things he would take them. But he did not ask for money,” Lim says.

His carer once came into the baker’s to make Lim aware of his disability and his proclivity for the step outside the shop.

“He would come here seven days a week. Sit here for six or seven hours and then go back home. The lady [his carer] says he likes us, because we’ve never been mean to him and that’s why he likes to come here,” he said.

Lim recalled that the man’s favourite items from his bakery were either a curry roll or a classic mince and cheese pie.

Tragically, the dead man was not sat in his usual position on Monday, Lim said.

“Normally he sits on the left,” Lim said, “but for the last few months he had sat on the other side [of the shop], I’m not sure why?”

Lim and his wife also remembered occasions on which the man would tell which way sticky-fingered patrons would run after nicking pies and sandwiches.

“He was just such a nice guy, I want people to know that. It’s just shocking really. It happens to good people like that.”

Police said a person had died after a crash “in the area of Clyde Street”.

The car park was closed but had since reopened, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.