Hamilton man killed in shop-front car tragedy remembered fondly

William Downs 54, tragically died on Monday after being hit by a car outside Hillcrest Fast Foods and Sai Bakery.

A man killed at a Hamilton shopping centre is being mourned by his care providers and those who knew him well at his daily hang-out.

William Downs died outside the York St shops in Hillcrest after he was struck by a car that lurched forward from a parking slot, wedging the 54-year-old against a wall.

Downs had been an “informal patient” at a mental health facility managed by Te Rūnanga o Kirikiriroa, which confirmed he had died following the accident.

Co-chair of Te Rūnanga o Kirikiriroa, Hagen Tautari, said Downs had been with them for the past 15 years.

Many at the facility had been impacted by the news that their “whanaunga” would not be around any more.

“It’s been a sad time for the whānau and obviously for our organisation and our kai-awhina,” Tautari said.

While Downs would sit outside the shops each day to enjoy the sunshine and company of shopkeepers and customers, it is understood he had a residential bed with the Rūnanga.

A small shrine of flowers, drinks and tribute cards had sprung up at the spot.

Sai Bakery owner Chhay Lim said Downs was “one of the nicest people”.

“I’ve known him for about five years since we took over the store, and he was such a nice guy,” Lim said.

On Monday several store owners recalled hearing “a loud bang” and quickly ran out of their stores to find a vehicle had crashed into a wall and Downs had been injured.

A witness at the scene at the time of the accident named Reuben said they saw an “old lady go to her car and then...accelerated forward, hit the barrier, then...she was in shock or something then just launched at him.”