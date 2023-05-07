Sink or swim: The future of Aotearoa's largest operating steam ship is at risk

The William C. Daldy Preservation Society needs about $1m by September to keep the heritage tug afloat.

The future of Aotearoa’s largest operating steam ship is uncertain, and it could be sunk if volunteers cannot source funds to keep it seaworthy.

There’s a sense of occasion, a feeling that “something big is going to happen”, William C. Daldy Preservation Society committee member John Pratt says.

“The Daldy, it promises big things.”

The heritage twin-screw, coal-fired steam tug is assumed to be one of the few vessels of its kind still in operation and spends her days at Devonport’s Victoria Wharf.

William C. Daldy Preservation Society/Supplied The Daldy is the largest operating steam tug in New Zealand.

There’s no better way to explore the Waitematā Harbour and Hauraki Gulf than to feel the hot, pulsing 1000-horsepower engines beneath your feet, Pratt says.

With full speed at 14 knots, the Daldy is by no means a fast-moving vessel, but Pratt says this is part of her charm.

No part of the tug is off limit to guests, including the “excruciatingly hot” boiler room, which takes three days to build up steam for a sailing.

But sailings have been few and far between since the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the volunteer-run society has gone “years without income” to maintain the tug.

Auckland Council allows the Daldy to berth at the Victoria Wharf free of charge, so long as she is seaworthy.

To be seaworthy, the tug must undergo a survey in a dry dock every two years, to ensure it meets Maritime New Zealand passenger ship regulations.

Due to maintenance being put off during the pandemic, urgent work is required to make sure the tug meets standards during its survey in September.

It is expected repairs and the survey will cost about $1 million, which the society cannot afford in its current financial position. The society is also short of volunteers, with at least 15 needed for a sailing.

William C. Daldy Preservation Society/Supplied The Daldy could be sold for scrap or sunk in the sea if the money for her marine survey cannot be raised.

“It takes a lot of dedication and commitment,” Pratt says.

So, the Daldy now finds herself in a sink-or-swim position. Without the funds for maintenance, the society will be forced to sell her or, in a worst-case scenario, sink her out at sea.

“If it becomes unseaworthy, that’s basically it,” Pratt says.

“A terrible end, but what do you do with a 346-tonne ship?”

It is not the first time the Daldy has faced an uncertain future.

The tug was built in Scotland for the Auckland Harbour Board in 1935. She was named after Captain William Crush Daldy, the first person to register his arrival with New Zealand following the opening of the country’s first customhouse (a grass hut on Customs St) on July 1, 1841, and the Auckland Harbour Board’s first chairperson.

In Auckland, the Daldy handled shipping at the port. She’s also been credited with saving the Auckland Harbour Bridge during its construction in 1958, when a 1200-tonne piece of the bridge began floating haphazardly in the harbour during a storm.

William C. Daldy Preservation Society/Supplied The Daldy helps keep a 1200-tonne piece of the under-construction Harbour Bridge in place during a storm.

The Daldy kept the bridge piece in place for over 36 hours, burning through about 40 tonnes of coal in the process.

In 1977, the Daldy was retired and headed for scrap when Captain Neil Hudson, who worked on the board’s floating crane Hikinui, became determined to save her, raising enough money to bring her back to a sailable condition.

The William C. Daldy Preservation Society leased the tug until 1989, when the board sold it to the society for $1.

Ever since,people have travelled from around the country to experience the Daldy and the bygone era of steam.

It would be a tragedy for Auckland’s maritime history and an “irreplaceable loss” for the Waitematā Harbour if the boat cannot sail, says Pratt.

“I’d be devastated.”

The society is seeking donations, sponsors and practical offers of help from those interested in the preservation of the tug and its history.

“The success of the Daldy in large part relies on community engagement.”

Anyone who wants to donate can do so at daldy.co.nz. Those keen to volunteer or help with the tug’s restoration can email info@daldy.co.nz.