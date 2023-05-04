Blaze on 10th floor of Auckland high-rise caused by unattended cooking

Fire and Emergency services were called to a blaze at a Mount Street high-rise in Auckland central on Wednesday.

A fire on the 10th floor of an Auckland building was caused by cooking left on the stove, Fire and Emergency says.

One person was taken to Auckland City Hospital with moderate injuries at 6.50pm Wednesday, St John Ambulance said.

A resident, who evacuated the high-rise when loud alarms blared, said the experience was “crazy”.

“All of a sudden heaps and heaps of firefighters arrived. Ambulances came and then cops came. We were all on the street,” she said.

“I was upstairs in my room when the alarm went off. We didn’t know what was happening.

“About two hours later we saw an old man being carried out,” she said.

Approaching level 10, residents reported a strong smell of smoke.

Fans and dehumidifiers are on full blast along the corridors.

As of 9am Thursday, the building’s elevators were not operating.

Gabrielle McCulloch/Stuff Fire and Emergency services said the blaze was caused by unattended cooking, but it is still under investigation.

Eric Shang, the building manager, said the fire started in one flat and the building was quickly evacuated.

“It was a kitchen fire incident,” he said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said sprinklers in the building had also been activated, causing flooding in some of the apartments.

Fire was called to the blaze on Mount St at 6.44pm when the building alarm was triggered.

The fire had been put out by 7.30pm.

The fire investigation is still ongoing.