Crown Solicitor Jacinda Hamilton under investigation over workplace conduct

The Crown Solicitor for Hamilton and Waikato, Jacinda Hamilton, is the lawyer under investigation over workplace conduct.

It was revealed by Stuff on Wednesday that a Crown Solicitor was under investigation on the orders of Solicitor-General Una Jagose​, KC, following an anonymous complaint.

Jagose did not name Hamilton, but sources have confirmed it is her. She is a partner in the law firm Hamilton Legal, which holds the Crown Solicitor warrant for prosecutions in the region.

Hamilton, who was involved in the prosecution of inmates charged over the Waikeria prison riots, did not respond to requests for comment.

The investigation is being conducted by Maria Dew, KC.

Earlier, Jagose said the allegations “are best summarised as workplace conduct matters”.

It did not relate to the solicitor’s performance as a senior prosecutor, she said. Crown Law had authority to review the actions of a Crown Solicitor.

Jagose said the anonymous complaint, which was “not fully detailed”, came to Madeleine​​ Laracy​​, the Deputy Solicitor-General for criminal matters, who requested that she investigate.

Jagose said she “needs to know the facts before reaching any conclusion”, so had commissioned an inquiry.

“The Crown Solicitor in question is aware of the anonymous complaint and is co-operating in the investigation,” she said.

“Plainly no findings have been made yet.”

She said in the interests of fairness, no further details would be released until the investigation was complete.

“Confidentiality is essential to enable a fair hearing for both the complainants and the person complained about.”

Jagose said the investigation should be completed “in a matter of weeks, rather than months”.

She “considered it appropriate” that the Crown Solicitor continue in the role during the investigation.

Jagose appointed Hamilton to the role in October, 2019, after the retirement of former prosecutor Ross Douch​.

“The appointment will support the ongoing delivery of high quality Crown prosecution services to the Hamilton region,” she said at the time.

Hamilton graduated from University of Waikato with a LLB in 1996 and was admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court that year. She served 16 years as a Crown prosecutor and appeared for the Crown in a wide variety of criminal matters.

“Jacinda demonstrates strong commitment to the values and principles of the Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” Jagose said on the appointment.