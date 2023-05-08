Car fire brings Auckland traffic to standstill, smoke obscures drivers' visibility

Smoke is obscuring the vision of drivers’ on Auckland’s Southern Motorway after a car fire.

A car fire has brought traffic to a standstill on Auckland’s Southern Motorway, by the Walter Strevens Drive overbridge near Takanini.

The fire had been extinguished by 6pm, but smoke was still obscuring the visibility of commuters, Waka Kotahi NZTA said in a tweet.

Commuters between Takanini and Papakura are being asked to avoid the area altogether.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied The crash happened at 4.40pm on Monday.

Across Auckland, a two-vehicle crash caused chaos for commuters after closing an on-ramp on Sqaudron Drive.

The crash happened at 4.40pm and blocked Squadron Drive on State Highway 18 eastbound a for over an hour on Monday, according to Waka Kotahi NZTA.

A St John spokesperson said one patient was transported to North Shore hospital in a moderate condition.