Family promise to look for missing teen Daniel Kelly for 'as long as possible'

Daniel Kelly, pictured with his "best friend" Cairo, was last seen at Karioitahi Beach on April 23.

The family of a missing teen have paid tribute to their “happy, contented son” 12 days after he was last seen.

Daniel Kelly, 18, was on a day trip to Auckland’s Waiuku when it’s believed he drove to Karioitahi Beach for a swim in the early evening of April 23.

On April 24, Kelly’s car was found with his dog, described by his mother as his “best friend”, hiding under the front seat and the windows of his car down.

There was no sign of Kelly.

Now, almost two weeks on, his mother Andrea Kelly says she is hoping “to bring our son home, if Tangaroa returns him to us”.

She said she wanted to get the word out that the family was still searching.

“We will keep looking for our Daniel for as long as possible.”

The Kellys moved from Waiuku to Pāpāmoa 10 years ago, but Daniel Kelly had taken Cairo, his dog, on an “adventure” back to where he grew up on the day he went missing.

He was seen parking his car “well above the high tide line, with care, at 5pm”, his mother said.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Daniel Kelly’s slides were found on the beach a day after he is believed to have gone into the water for a swim.

“He had his chilly bin in the back [of his car] with two cans on ice for later, and his towel was waiting for him in the car.

“Soon after, we think he got out of the car, with Cairo, kicked off his slides on the sand, and we believe he has gone in for a swim or to freshen up.

“Then he disappeared.”

On April 24 about 10.30am, she “got the call that no mother wants to get – that my son was missing”, she said.

Despite police sending up the Eagle helicopter “immediately” and Search and Rescue teams searching every day, “hope faded away”.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Friends and family have been combing the coastline every day since Daniel Kelly went missing.

“We are all absolutely devastated to lose Daniel. We are still in shock at how suddenly he just disappeared.

“His family and friends will miss him so very much. It's a parent’s worst nightmare, and as a mother I can tell you there is no other pain that equals it.”

Andrea Kelly said she wanted to thank the Waiuku community for their support.

“The same community that supported my children as they grew from little, is now the same community who has wrapped around our family to do whatever it takes to help bring Daniel home.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff There have been multiple deaths along the Karioitahi coast.

“Waiuku, you have my heart forever. Nothing will ever repay the kindness you've all given, but I am going to try,” she said.

There have been multiple deaths along the Karioitahi coast.

“It's a beautiful beach with huge rocky cliffs, black sand, lovely sunsets – but under the water there are deep holes and rocks, rips and strong under currents, and huge rogue waves and surges that come out of nowhere.

”I just hope this terrible accident, this terrible mistake, doesn't happen again to another poor family.”

NZ Police/Supplied The Kelly family is determined to keep searching for Daniel to be able to bring him home.

Andrea Kelly hopes to be able to continue the search for her son for as long as it takes to bring him home.

A friend has set up a Givealittle for the family to enable them to do this.

“We are now asking the wider Auckland community from the other side of Manukau Heads, Karekare, Huia, and all around the Manukau Harbour, to please lend a hand to search at low tide for any sign of our young man, so we can take him home.”

A spokesperson for the police confirmed the search for Daniel Kelly is ongoing.

“Our focus remains on locating Daniel,” they said.