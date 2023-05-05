Yeah, nah: Do you support the Wellington climate protesters?

Restore Passenger Rail demonstrations have played havoc with traffic in the capital in recent weeks, blocking main roads into the city as commuters try to make their way into work.

The groups protests include blocking the Terrace Tunnel, Transmission Gully, Adelaide Rd near the Basin Reserve, and the Karori tunnel.

Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden said the group’s protest action was proportionate to the urgent threat of climate change.

“You cannot arrest your way out of the climate crisis. You cannot close your eyes, put your fingers in your ears and pretend it’s not happening. You cannot ignore us.

“Welcome to the Wellington commuter nightmare, a way of life that is killing us.”

Earlier this week, a judge warned that their continuing protests stopping traffic – especially in rush hour – were dangerous.

