Pomp, ceremony and a golden carriage - but the magic has gone

Opinion. Reeling from blanket coverage of King Charles III's coronation, the obvious question is - why? What is it that still fascinates about a man (whom most see as a mere shadow of his revered mother), who is head of a family with little relevance to our modern democracy?

If so inclined, you could lap it up from Friday evening, beginning with an awkward appearance by the King on the quaintly fabulous reality show "The Repair Shop" (albeit almost two years back, when he was still Prince of Wales). He brought a munted clock, a chipped vase, and a spectacularly straight face, and the Repair Shop team were able to fix two of the three.

Everything after that seemed designed to make you snore, wince or blush in second-hand embarrassment. A long afternoon of documentary specials split evenly into fawning over the royals we're supposed to like (Charles, Princess Catherine) and raking over the troubles of the ones we're not (Sarah Ferguson, Meghan Markle - the "inconvenient royals", according to the title) there was even an hour-long exploration of Charlie's love life. Yeesh.

For the main event, TVNZ's locally-produced lead-in had accomplished hosts Melissa Stokes​ and Daniel Faitaua​ on a set gaudier than a circa-1980s commemorative tea towel. Or at least, the ads promoting it did - I had already planned to be in bed well before the trip down the Mall to Westminster Abbey began (no modern suspension on the way back in that Gold State Coach, soz, Chas and Cams).

I am not alone in my lack of interest. Even the most dedicated royal watchers are feeling jaded after years of scandal, and are considering legitimate questions about the English throne's colonial past, its links to slavery, and the treatment of Princess Diana, and now Meghan Duchess of Sussex​.

“You just learn more things and it’s as if the magic of it all is gone,” said one to the Guardian's New Zealand correspondent.

It was a spectacle - lots of pomp and pageantry (not words we have much use for here in Aotearoa) - but at what cost? Was there really any need to pull 11,500 Met police officers from their normal duties to keep the peace during an antiquated parade for a person who's already in the job? King Charles III has spun this event as a more sustainable knees-up than previous ceremonial crownings, but was it?

As usual when there's a big (and controversial) event, social media served up some of the briefest, but best takes. The popular Shit You Should Care About news account on Instagram (created and run by Kiwis Lucy Blakiston, Ruby Edwards and Olivia Mercer) asked the question outright - "do you care about the King's coronation?" and drew more than 1500 comments. The bulk expressed outrage at the disgusting waste of 100 million pounds in a country gripped by crisis in its National Health System, widespread strikes by underpaid workers, and a huge spike in demand for food banks.

"Massive waste of money for some pompous rich family at a time when the country is on its absolute arse."

"Sitting on a magical stone and wearing a fancy hat, 100 million quid? I'd do it for a fiver"

I had to scroll for a long time to reach one affirmative answer: "I care in the sense that it sickens me to my core."

Tradition be damned, this is not the time to be spending on a spectacle of this magnitude and eye-watering expense. It feels wrong. Even in good economic times, this would feel wrong, given the declining rates of interest in the monarchy. In a crisis, where families can't afford to feed themselves, it's a proper disgrace.

And that's before you get to the deeper issues; on Thursday, indigenous leaders across the Commonwealth demanded King Charles make a formal apology for the effects of colonisation, pay reparations out of its own coffers, and return stolen artefacts and human remains. Aotearoa was one of the signatories.

Even those who loved every minute of the bloated pageant will be feeling a come-down from the sugar-rush today, and I'd love to ask them - was it worth it? One hundred million pounds spent on a weekend, in the middle of a cost of living crisis? That's the very definition of taking the biscuit.