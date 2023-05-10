Storms, Snoop Dogg, seagulls and sporty stuff: The best photos this year

AUCKLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Amber and Paul Rhodes embrace after running from their home, which was washed on to the road after heavy rain in Karekare, west Auckland.

Juan Zarama Perini is a Stuff visual journalist.

OPINION: Humans have been taking photos for about 200 years. Our phones are flooded with them, and before, we used to collect them in photo albums – every image recalling a time, an event, an experience, an emotion.

Stuff visual journalists understand the power of a great photograph and our team across Aotearoa works hard to bring the most important events to life for you through their frames. This is why we have decided to bring a new section, so you can take a peek at developments in New Zealand and around the world in 20 photographs.

This first publication will wrap up events between January and April. From May, the gallery will be issued monthly.

Welcome to the world of visual storytelling.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff CHRISTCHURCH – JANUARY 27: Fat Boy Slim performs at QEII Park in the Garden City.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF AUCKLAND – JANUARY 28: The aftermath of intense flooding on Clover Drive in Auckland.

Iain McGregor/Stuff AUCKLAND – JANUARY 30: Kathleen Ormsby needs a hospital bed and has dementia. She is on her granddaughter’s floor after being evacuated from her home as no hospital beds are available. From left: Trevor Ratu-Ormsby, Cassie Ormsby, Kathleen Ormsby and Tammi Ormsby.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff INVERCARGILL – FEBRUARY 2: Adam Morrison feeding seagulls at Oreti Beach on hot sunny day in Invercargill.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff HAWKE’S BAY – FEBRUARY 15: Scenes of utter destruction emerge from the flood-ravaged Esk Valley near Napier. It was one of the hardest hit areas after the Esk River burst its bank when Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff HAWKE’S BAY – FEBRUARY 16: Chris Barber hugs his brother, Philip, after the pair were reunited on the thick silt and mud that destroyed Chris Barber’s home when floodwaters swept through Esk Valley near Napier during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Chris McGrath/Stuff HATAY, TURKEY – FEBRUARY 17: A woman walks on a street amid destroyed buildings on February 17, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit in the early hours of February 6, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after noon. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and has killed more than 40,000 people.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff HAWKE’S BAY – FEBRUARY 20: Aerial shots of Esk Valley reveal devastating scenes after Cyclone Gabrielle. A property, believed to be a motel, has silt all the way to the roofline. Holes are visible in the roof, a long with a yellow roof marking painted by Urban Search and Rescue.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff AUCKLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Muriwai firefighter David van Zwanenberg is laid to rest at the Parihoa Farm after his death during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Getty Images TECOLUCA, EL SALVADOR – FEBRUARY 24: A first group of 2000 detainees are moved to the mega-prison Terrorist Confinement Centre on February 24, 2023 in Tecoluca, El Salvador. Since March 2022, more than 62,000 suspected gang members have been arrested. El Salvador has one of highest crime rates in Latin America. (Photo by Presidencia El Salvador via Getty Images )

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff HAWKE’S BAY – FEBRUARY 27: The Watson family of Gilligan Rd, Pakowhai, were rescued from the roof while watching their home of 20 years become completely submerged by floodwaters when Cyclone Gabrielle hit. Pictured: Lisa and Paul Watson.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff AUCKLAND – MARCH 12: American rap star Snoop Dogg arrives at Auckland Airport by private jet in the lead up to his New Zealand tour.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF NELSON – MARCH 12: Young athletes take part in the swim stage of the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon in Nelson. The event is now the biggest triathlon in the world for children under 16.

Chris McKeen/Stuff AUCKLAND – MARCH 25: Anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, is rushed from Albert Park under police and security escort after thousands of protesters shut down her planned speaking event.

Stuff AUCKLAND – MARCH 25: A supporter of Parker’s is surrounded and has water poured over her by protesters.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff WELLINGTON – APRIL 24: Restore Passenger Rail protest on the intersection of Vivian St and Cuba St in central Wellington.

Gary Hershorn/Stuff NEW JERSEY/NEW YORK, USA – APRIL 1: Lightning bolts, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, strike One World Trade Center in New York City as it fans out over the Hudson River and Jersey City during a thunderstorm.

Darko Bandic/AP BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – APRIL 28: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc steers his car during qualification ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Baku circuit.