Car crashes into classroom filled with students in Auckland's Albany

A car has smashed into a classroom while students were being dropped off at Kristin School in Auckland’s Albany.

A car has smashed into a classroom while students were being dropped off at a North Shore school on Monday morning.

Mark Wilson​ executive principal at Kristin School in Auckland’s Albany confirmed to Stuff a vehicle had mounted the curb, crashing into a classroom.

The classroom was occupied by students and teachers at the time of the crash, he said.

“It’s an elevated classroom on piles with just cladding around which is cracked but apart from this, there are no significant damages,” Wilson said.

READ MORE:

* Three Auckland schools get new classrooms as part of nationwide $1.3b programme

* Emotional intelligence key in programme taught around New Zealand

* Schools on Auckland's North Shore celebrate achievements



Jason Dorday/Stuff A truck towing a damaged white SUV was seen leaving Kristin School, in Albany after a car crashed into a classroom.

“All the students and teachers are fine. They’re all very calm and settled.”

He said lessons would continue to be held in the classroom and police had been called as a “precautionary measure”.

A police spokesperson confirmed emergency services were in attendance at a crash in Albany on Monday morning.

“Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash into a building on Albany Highway around 8.31am.

“The driver of the vehicle is understood to have received minor injuries however there are no other injuries to report.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash into a building at Kristin School on Monday morning.

No significant damage to the building has been reported and inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed fire crews had also been attendance.

“No persons were trapped, and the building sustained minor damage.”

A Stuff reporter at the scene said a White SUV had collided with a classroom and students could be seen looking down at the crash site.

The car had sustained minor damage to its fender and bonnet.