Grandfather's treasured war medals found on Auckland motorway by police

Three of the four medals were found on Auckland's northern motorway.

A man whose grandfather’s “treasured” war medals flew off the roof of his car after the Anzac Day dawn service has been reunited with them after they were found on an Auckland motorway.

The North Shore man had attended the dawn service on April 25 with his family before driving home. He headed back out and saw something fall on to the road.

He then remembered he’d placed his grandfather’s “treasured” war medals on the roof of his car while securing his children in their car seats.

With a sinking heart he realised that it was the medals that had flown off the car roof. They had survived the trip home from the service, but not the second outing.

The man called police, giving them precise details about where the medals flew off the roof.

NZ Police/Supplied Constable Matthew Riley and senior constable Errol Diprose.

Senior constable Errol Diprose and constable Matthew Riley conducted a rolling block to slow traffic and within minutes, they retrieved three of the four medals. The fourth medal remains missing.

Diprose said the medals were scattered along the shoulder of the motorway and in the carriageway but unfortunately they had been struck by several vehicles.

“I wasn’t sure who to call, or what to do, and didn’t hold much hope of getting them back. Police’s response was so quick and I’m so relieved to have three of them returned – only hours after I lost them,” the North Shore man said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Dawn service for Anzac Day in Tāmaki Makaurau at Auckland War Memorial Museum, April 25, 2022.

He is making enquiries about how to restore the medals to their former glory in honour of his grandad.