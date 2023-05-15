The barefoot, small-town 'sheriff' who allegedly attacked a council boss

Phil Walker* didn’t know why blood was pouring from his head and mouth.

He could only remember a flash – a man confronting him in the lobby of the council building, calling himself a “sheriff” appointed to “take over the ship”. What followed had to be pieced together through eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage.

Stuff has obtained documents from the ensuing investigation which detail a rare example of an attack on a public official in New Zealand. It rang alarm bells for analysts of the growing Sovereign Citizen (SovCit) movement, who had warned of the potential for such an incident months earlier.

It happened in March 2022.

A barefoot man carrying a satchel slipped into a council building through an after-hours security door.

The man – who Stuff cannot name due to an interim suppression order – approached the front counter, ranting and raving, a receptionist later recalled. He wanted to see the mayor, who had supposedly breached an “obligation”.

The receptionist was intimidated by his “threatening behaviour”. The man had been in the building several times before; two weeks earlier, he had reportedly said he would shoot the next person who asked for a vaccine pass. On another occasion, he had left a piece of paper with a picture of a hangman’s noose. The incidents had not been reported.

The mayor wasn’t there, so the receptionist entered the staff-only area to retrieve help.

They found Walker– a prominent company director working as a senior leader in the council who had three weeks left on the job. He put on his N95 mask and entered the lobby.

After a brief interaction, Walker was punched in the mouth, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on a corner of the wall. Dazed, Walker returned to the office with blood pouring down his head and out of his mouth. Three of his colleagues rushed into the lobby and escorted the assailant out.

The following day, the man returned.

After a security guard kicked him out, a staff member trailed behind and reported his location to the police. The man allegedly fought arrest, assaulting a police officer and damaging their spectacles.

He was charged with assault and released on bail, but did not appear at his next hearing. For more than a year, he was on the run.

It is understood he has since been located, but police would not confirm this to Stuff.

The alleged assailant is understood to be an adherent of the SovCit movement.

Online accounts in his name invoke common SovCit phrases, and his claim to be a “sheriff” aligns with a sub-branch whose members purport to be enforcers of the law.

The SovCit movement originated in the US in the 1970s and has since spread globally.

It has an opportunistic appeal to opponents of Government policy; its core belief is that elected governments do not have legitimate authority, and laws do not apply unless you personally consent to them.

“The [global] movements are essentially the same,” says Dr Christine Sarteschi, a Professor of Social Work and Criminology at Chatham University in the US who has tracked the global spread of SovCit beliefs.

“And though the specifics and the technical language may vary, in essence, they share the common beliefs that their current government is illegitimate and thus cannot enforce any laws.”

SovCits may refuse to pay taxes, rates, or fines. Some become involved in heated arguments with police officers, parking wardens, and council staff.

In more extreme cases, SovCits may refuse to submit to any authority, including the justice system.

One week before the alleged assault in Levin, another SovCit named Richard Sivell was charged with threatening to kill then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

His arrest came after an hours-long standoff with police. Sivell had been residing in a little used public building he had claimed under “allodial title”.

Tony Wall/Stuff Richard Trevor Sivell, charged with threatening to kill the Prime Minister, outside Tauranga District Court.

He refused to leave, arguing through the door that the police had no jurisdiction over him, according to audio recordings of the standoff posted online. He was arrested without further incident.

After his first court appearance, where he had to be dragged into the dock, he was released on bail. He, too, went on the run and is understood to be still at large (police would not confirm if he had been arrested or if they were seeking to arrest him).

Sivell nevertheless remains active on social media.

Stuff has linked him to two pseudonymous accounts on the Telegram social media site, one of which has posted that Ardern and various other public figures “must be immediately arrested and detained in military prison to face tribunals”.

While the SovCit movement is not inherently violent, more radical derivations have raised the prospect of more sinister behaviour.

A small group in New Zealand has labelled themselves “sheriffs”, believing they have the authority to arrest supposed wrongdoers.

An online manual shared with members advises them to train in the use of force to carry out arrests and to carry protective equipment. In July last year, a group of “sheriffs” sent emails en masse to hundreds of public schools, threatening to arrest “anyone who harms a child” while alluding to vaccines, masks, and lockdowns in schools (that same week, a string of hoax bomb threats led numerous schools to close. There is no evidence the two are related).

The action was announced in a video featuring a man calling himself “Manawatu County Sheriff Mike” standing behind a podium adorned with a large crest.

The same group had previously produced “arrest warrants” for several public figures. They were signed by a Justice of the Peace, who was reportedly intimidated into signing them, the Wairarapa Times-Age reported.

Youtube/Stuff "Sheriff Mike", a self-proclaimed sheriff, issues a decree calling for the arrest of school principals.

‘A realistic possibility’

The ramping up of extreme rhetoric drew the attention of the Combined Threat Assessment Group (CTAG), an interagency group advising on threats to New Zealand.

Briefings released to Stuff show the analysts raised the possibility of spontaneous violence – including attempted arrests of public officials – in late 2021.

“We judge there is a realistic possibility that a violent extremist or group of violent extremists, motivated by SovCit beliefs, will commit a spontaneous act of violence in direct response to a perceived ‘assault’ by government agencies during a routine act of legal or regulatory enforcement,” a briefing in November 2021 said.

“Such a perceived ‘assault’ could include any attempt to force a SovCit to comply with laws they have deemed illegitimate or for which they believe they have legally withdrawn their consent. We judge this is almost certain to include elements COVID-19 mitigation programmes perceived as ‘oppressive’.”

It proved to be fortuitous.

Months later, during the occupation at Parliament grounds, a SovCit named Brett Power was arrested after stating his intent to arrest Andrew Little over supposed vaccine deaths. Soon afterwards came the assault mentioned above.

In a further briefing in April 2022 about the related “common law movement”, CTAG warned of rhetoric “contributing to an environment that normalises and justifies violence as a legitimate response to public policy”.

“We judge that this, combined with individuals’ personal grievances, increases the likelihood that individuals will be radicalised and inspired to mobilise to violence, which could happen with little or no intelligence forewarning,” the briefing said.

Other documents were withheld from Stuff on national security grounds.

An interesting memory

After he was attacked, Walker – who declined to comment for this article – continued working. His injuries did not require hospitalisation but caused head and lumbar pain for several weeks.

Days after the attack, the council received an email from the alleged attacker. His name was signed with unusual formatting common among SovCits.

“This message is to offer my sincere apologies for my actions in the council building that resulted in some injury to yourself,” it said.

“This is out of character for me and my intentions is [sic] for the safety and well-being of the community as a whole.”

He said he would not return to the council building.

Shortly before Walker’s last day, the council’s health and safety officer apologised for the incident.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at HDC,” Walker responded.

He added that he’d have an ‘’interesting memory” every time he drove past the council building.