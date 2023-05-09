Couple responsible for illegal earthworks told to pay $102,000 in costs

A couple that carried out illegal earthwork creating an “imminent risk” to six homes and properties on Napier Hill have been unsuccessful in claiming costs of $102,713 from the local council.

Napier City Council was alerted to unconsented earthworks taking place on a large commercial property on Northe​ Street, at the western foot of Napier Hill in August 2020.

Council staff visited the site to find major earthworks had been undertaken. Vegetation had been removed, and deep cuts had been made into the limestone hillside.

Experts estimated that hundreds of cubic metres of earth had been removed, creating the risk of a large slip in heavy rain.

The property belonged to Stuart and Elizabeth McMillan. The couple was issued an interim enforcement notice in December 2020, requiring them to immediately cease the work, to undertake remediation works, and to get a geotechnical report confirming the work had occurred.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Illegal earthworks in Napier carried out on the McMillans’ property created a threat to the houses above. (File photo)

The McMillans complied with the interim order.

Seven months later, in late July 2021, the council was still worried about landslips, so issued the McMillans an enforcement order requiring them to employ an expert to “undertake a detailed topographic survey and a detailed geotechnical investigation and stability analysis of the property” as well as a “long-term stabilisation plan”.

The council told the McMillans “extensive work still needs to be undertaken to fully remediate the excavated slope and ensure that the property and the surrounding land are stabilised in the medium to long term”.

Engineering experts engaged by the council met with engineering experts engaged by the McMillans, and agreement was reached about the work that needed to be completed on the property.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Map diagram showing area affected by illegal earthworks carried out on the McMillans’ land in Napier.

The work was completed and in October last year the council discontinued its application for the enforcement order.

But the McMillans felt the council had not undertaken work that had been recommended in the agreement – that it review stormwater control measures on properties above the property. The McMillans also felt that the council’s application for an enforcement order had not been necessary as they had already fixed the issues raised in the interim enforcement order.

The council responded that the stormwater control measures had been reviewed, and said an enforcement order had been necessary.

In December last year, the Environment Court confirmed the withdrawal of the council’s application for the enforcement order.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Illegal earthworks in Napier carried out on the McMillans’ land. (File photo)

The McMillans then applied for costs of $102,713.80. Their application was heard by Environment Court Judge Melanie Dickey last month.

The McMillans acknowledged that the earthworks had been carried out without resource consent, but said that remediation work had been carried out as required by the interim enforcement order. They said they had willingly carried out that work and the later enforcement notice hadn’t been necessary.

The McMillans said they’d been put to considerable expense in engaging engineers to undertake detailed reports and that the reports showed that the council had failed to address stormwater flows on to their land from the properties above it.

The council said it had no option but to apply for enforcement orders because its attempts at resolving the situation were frustrated by the McMillans’ insistence that the council had caused the stability issues at their site and should be responsible for fixing them.

Judge Dickey said because the application for an enforcement order had not gone to a hearing it was not possible to resolve some differences between the parties.

She did not agree with the McMillans’ claim that the enforcement order was not necessary. It was a follow-up to the interim enforcement order, which had resulted in a recommendation that further investigation be carried out, she said.

Judge Dickey declined the application and ruled that costs should lie where they fell.