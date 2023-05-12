Police bring in leadership experts after result of bullying survey in Northland

Acting assistant commissioner Jill Rogers said Northland the force’s culture needed to be addressed. (File photo)

A police survey into workplace culture has revealed only a fifth of staff in one district thinks the force does not tolerate bullying.

Business leadership experts have now been brought in to help Northland’s police leadership improve workplace conditions.

The survey’s district breakdown shows Northland staff had the lowest level of satisfaction in the force, with only 22% believing police had no tolerance for bullying or harassment in the workplace.

In comparison, Auckland City was the best performing police district with 47% of staff believing there was no tolerance.

Supplied Only 22% of police in Northland said there was no tolerance for bullying.

Police have acknowledged the culture in its Northland district has to change. The Institute for Strategic Leadership, a business leadership organisation, has been brought in to work with Northland police’s senior leadership on an ongoing basis.

In August 2022, police publicly released the workplace survey, but didn’t include a breakdown of results by district. Instead, the district breakdown was only published on police’s intranet.

A police staff member tried to get the district breakdown released by requesting it under the Official Information Act.

But, police tried to withhold it and only released the data publicly after a complaint was made to the Office of the Ombudsman.

A senior officer’s justification for withholding the information was it needed to be shared with police teams first.

A police source, who Stuff agreed not to identify, said the results weren’t surprising.

Supplied An internal police workplace survey has revealed Northland has the lowest approval ratings.

“Morale in Northland is very low, staff don't feel confident in the district leadership team and that there has been no change since the survey came out nearly a year ago,” the source said.

Northland’s district commander Superintendent Tony Hill took the job in 2018 saying he wanted all leadership teams in the district to be high-performing.

But, Northland’s figures in the survey are lower than the rest of the country in every surveyed question and leadership experts were being called in.

Acting assistant commissioner Jill Rogers said Northland’s lower approval scores were a result of a higher proportion of staff filling out the survey in the district. She said the survey had also come out right after Covid-19.

“Overall, culture across all districts has declined since the previous survey, with key improvements in team spirit, equality, fairness, building trust and general leadership needing to be addressed.”

A “culture plan” has been created for Northland with a board, a District Governance Rōpū, overseeing the response.

Rogers said police were going to act in four key areas: “Managing front-line demand, investing in development, valuing, and engaging with our people”.

“In Northland, we acknowledge where we’ve been and where we need to go,” Rogers said.

The 2022 Police Workplace Culture Survey, followed a 2021 report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority looking into bullying culture within police. Amongst its findings, it concluded there was a “boys' club” among senior officers and a culture of fear.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the 2022 survey showed police needed to turn their attention to Northland.

Cahill was concerned that just 22% of Northland police had faith in the organisation’s ability to deal with bullying.

“That’s not a figure that’s appropriate in any organisation... A leadership team can’t ignore these results.”

He said Northland is a large region with not enough police and any vacancies are keenly felt. That situation further erodes staff morale.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Police Association president Chris Cahill said police couldn’t ignore the issues the survey had found.

Cahill said officers in the north feel like they don’t have enough support and face difficult situations by themselves or without backup.

“Without a doubt Northland is the squeaky wheel, there are significant issues raised around staffing,” he said.

Cahill wanted police to conduct another survey now to see if efforts are working.