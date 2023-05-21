The short stretch of road where $2.5m in traffic fines were issued in 6 months

The 'essential vehicle area' on Auckland's Queen St is open to utes.

$2.5 million of traffic tickets have been issued in six months on about a 150m stretch of road on Auckland main’s street.

That same stretch of road would take two minutes to walk down, according to Google Maps.

Between September 12, 2022 and March 11 this year, Auckland Transport (AT) issued 16,378 infringements for the offence of “unauthorised use of special vehicle lane” between The Civic and Auckland Town Hall on Queen St.

But so far only a fraction of those have paid up, details provided to Stuff under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) show.

At $150 a pop, if all fines are paid, AT will receive almost $2.5 million in just six months from drivers who ignored the new restrictions.

So far, 4808 drivers have paid up, totalling $721,200.

John Strawbridge, AT’s group manager for parking services and compliance said a marketing campaign was started in late June 2022 to let the public know about changes to the area which allows only goods and passenger vehicles, and explain alternative routes.

Erin Johnson/Stuff Entry is restricted to Queen St between The Civic and Auckland Town Hall.

“We also wanted to ensure that non-compliant users have had the opportunity to receive a warning letter prior to live infringements being issued,” he said.

The information campaign included an educational video, a QR code on coffee cup lids at local coffee shops, flyers, static and digital signage, and electronic signs on state highway 16.

On July 5, 2022, AT started what was planned to be a six-week warning period when drivers entering the zone incorrectly for the first time received a warning. Drivers subsequently breaking the rules, after being warned, would be fined, Strawbridge said.

However, when the parking compliance team monitored the lane, they found that the number of drivers entering who shouldn’t was “significantly higher than first anticipated”.

So marketing efforts were stepped up, including more signage, radio advertising and social media messaging to encourage drivers to take alternative routes, Strawbridge said.

Todd Niall/Stuff Signage was still not deterring motorists from entering the restricted stretch of Queen Street in August 2022.

In August, larger signs were installed and new ‘no entry’ signs were added, and in early September, electronic signs were placed at both ends of the EVA and left there for a month.

From September 12, second-time and subsequent offenders were issued fines, while first time offenders continued to receive warnings through to March 19.

On March 22, AT started issuing fines to all vehicles not complying with restrictions.

Hailed by Auckland Council as the country’s first essential vehicle area, the restricted zone is part of the council’s City Centre Masterplan for the Wai Horotiu Queen Street Valley which is designed to be a “people-focused place” and “low emissions area”, Strawbridge said.