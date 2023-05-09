Watch: Large pod of dolphins spotted in Wellington waters

Jess Moffat was about to sit down for lunch when someone shouted “dolphins”.

She and her colleagues at Niwa, based at Greta Point in Wellington, abandoned their lunches and ran outside.

There was a pod of “well over 100” dolphins. Moffat said they spot a group every few months, but this was the largest amount she’d seen by far.

Such sightings were not uncommon, according to Department of Conservation supervisor for Kapiti-Wellington Melody McLaughlin.

Supplied People on social media reported the large pod of dolphins at Lyall Bay on Wellington’s southern coast around 8.30am on Tuesday.

“Dolphins often come into the harbour, cruise around looking for food, and out again.”

“It is likely that they are common dolphins, which live in large pods and are known to frequent the area. It’s always a great experience to see our native marine mammals in the capital.”

Moffat and dozens of other people posted about the group of dolphins on social media.

The dolphins were first spotted at Lyall Bay – on Wellington’s southern coast – around 8.30am on Tuesday.

Then in Oriental Bay – in a sheltered harbour near the capital city’s centre – just before 12pm.

Moffat said she saw the dolphins at 12.15pm.

Previously, around 100 dolphins were spotted in Lyall Bay in February 2022.

At the time, a DOC ranger said the pod of dolphins had been there all week chasing fish.

He said that people should keep 50 metres away from the pod because of the Marine Mammals Act.