Torrential Tuesday: Auckland's downpour by the numbers

Torrential downpours have brought more flooding to Auckland – bringing traffic to a standstill and prompting authorities to declare a precautionary state of emergency.

Here’s a by-the-numbers breakdown of what’s happened ..,

90%

In the first third of the year, Auckland had already recorded 90%​ of its annual normal rainfall, taking the Auckland Anniversary floods and the severe weather event caused by Cyclone Gabrielle into account.

49.5mm​

In one hour, the Ōrewa gauge recorded 49.5mm​ of rain – the heaviest hourly downpour on Tuesday morning, MetService meteorologist Andrew James said.

6mm​

For context, anything over 6mm of rainfall in one hour is considered heavy.

91.5mm

By about 2pm on Tuesday, the Te Pai Park weather station (in Auckland’s Henderson) had recorded 91.5mm of rain, James said.

Most of this fell in the three-hour period between 9am and noon, he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Heavy rain has caused flooding on Richardson Road in Mt Albert. Muzza’s pies and Harlston Dairy in Mt Albert are putting out sand bags and sweeping out water to try and stop water coming into the shop

115mm​

To put that figure into context, the average monthly rainfall for May at the Auckland Airport site is about 115mm, James said – so not far off a month’s worth of rain had fallen at one site in one day.

The Whenuapai Airport station saw 78.8mm​ in the 12 hours to 1pm, and 81.5mm was recorded in West Harbour.

“Plenty” of areas in Auckland saw 50, 60, or 70mm of rain on Tuesday, he said.

300​

More than 300 weather-related calls were made to Fire and Emergency for help between 8am and 6.30pm.​

More than half of these calls came through between 12 and 1pm, on-call commander Brad Mosby said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Wairau Valley pond is overflowing on Auckland's North Shore.

About 100​ were classed as urgent, and the rest were non-urgent.

The weather-related incidents mostly included flooding in properties, as well as slips, fallen trees and vehicles trapped in floodwaters.

The vast majority of the calls – 286​ – were from people in Auckland.

Nineteen​ were from Northland.

10

At 4.30pm, there were 10 road closures across Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland Transport said.

Roads had been affected all across the city, including from Warkworth and Albany to Mt Wellington, Hillsborough and Māngere.

Two

In the afternoon, two Civil Defence Centres were established for people impacted by the flooding: