Body found in search for school boy who went missing in Abbey Caves

Abbey Caves Rd was blocked off by police following the incident.

The body of a teenage boy who was swept away while on a class caving trip has been found.

The boy, who was believed to be 15, was found by searchers in Abbey Caves, Whangārei.

The search was expected to conclude around 5pm yesterday, however, specialist equipment that was brought up from Auckland allowed the search to continue for longer.

This helped enable searchers to locate a body, which was successfully recovered late yesterday evening.

Police first received a call about a group of 14 students from Whangārei Boys’ High School and two adults “in difficulty” in the cave at 10.26am on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Stuff revealed that the group caught up in the floodwaters were meant to be rock climbing, but bad weather had forced the trip underground instead.

In an email sent to parents last Friday, the school's head of outdoor education Stevie Huurnink said that due to "forecasted rain" they had to modify “planned trips”.

"Initially, we had rock climbing scheduled. This has been changed to caving,” the email said.

Susan Edmunds/Stuff A boat on the back of a fire ute arrived at Abbey Caves in the search for the missing boy on Tuesday afternoon.

Parents were left wondering on Tuesday afternoon though, with one mother of a boy who saw his classmate swept away saying she had to wait hours to find out if her son was alive.

Whangārei Boys’ High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith said on social media on Tuesday afternoon that the event had been “hugely upsetting” for the school.

The group who came out of the cave were being supported by emergency workers from Search and Rescue and St John Ambulance, Gilbert-Smith said.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill called the incident “tragic”.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the unaccounted for student and Family Liaison Officers and Victim Support have measures in place to look after them.

“The school is also being supported by the Ministry of Education’s Traumatic Incident Team,” Hill said.