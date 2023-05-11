Truck misses sleeping woman by inches after crashing into her bedroom

The truck hit a car at the intersection of Waipuna Rd and Carbine Rd before smashing into a Mt Wellington house in Auckland.

A truck that crashed into an east Auckland home came to stop a few inches from a sleeping woman.

Stuff understands the woman, who was in bed at the time, had a lucky escape when the truck cab smashed halfway into her Mt Wellington house, stopping only inches away from her.

The incident took place at the intersection of Waipuna Rd and Carbine Rd in Mt Wellington.

A neighbour, requesting anonymity, told Stuff the woman was quite terrified and panicked.

“What she told us is she got up with a loud bang. She tried to get up to run towards to the living room as soon as she heard the truck breaking the fence of the property.

“But before she could do that the truck crashed into her bedroom and stopped a few inches away from her.

“She was so panicked that she did not even open the door when firefighters arrived [on Monday].”

Shilpy Arora/Stuff The truck ploughed through a fence before smashing into the woman’s house stopping only inches from her while she was in bed.

The woman, who refused to talk to media, was seen moving her belongings from the damaged bedroom to another place on Tuesday.

Calling it a “scary incident”, eyewitness Sahil Chaudhary said everyone was watching the truck and waited for it to stop, but it did not.

“I stopped at the signal waiting for it to turn green.

“I saw a truck coming from Carbine Rd, driving straight through Waipuna Rd into a house. I was waiting for it to turn left, but it drove straight through the house hitting a red car on the way.

“He [the truck driver] was definitely driving at a higher speed than recommended [while taking a turn]. He slowed down only after hitting the car.

“It looks like if the truck had not hit the car, it might have smashed the entire house.”

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Waipuna Rd and Carbine Rd intersection in Mt Wellington, Auckland.

Another neighbour Debbie Murray said the intersection is unsafe.

“We knew an incident like this would happen one day. For a heavy vehicle, it is probably difficult to see the sudden turn towards Waipuna Rd. There is a give-way sign though.

“We have seen at least three crashes here in a couple of years.”

Property managerBarfoot & Thompson’s general manager property management,Samantha Arnold said they were thankful the occupant was safe.

”What we know so far is that, thankfully the occupant is safe and is now residing elsewhere. We are still at this stage going through assessment and investigation so cannot confirm the cause of the accident.

“The owner, the tenant and the company will be dealing with any financial loss and rebuild through their respective insurance policies, which is being worked through now.”

The truck was marked with Philpott Airfreight Ltd. signage. However, the company would not comment on the incident.

Police on Wednesday told Stuff there were no updates in the case.